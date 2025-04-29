Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPERATION Kids 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow Air Force Base hosts its annual OPERATION Kids on April 26 to demonstrate and teach the deployment process to the children of service members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961086
    VIRIN: 250426-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110971156
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPERATION Kids 2025, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    AETC
    Goodfellow
    Operation Kids

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download