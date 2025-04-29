Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot Housing Survey Announcement

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Minot Air Force Base's announcement video for the 2025 Housing survey. Its resident's opportunity to let base housing know what they would like improved or improvements they want to keep seeing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 12:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 961085
    VIRIN: 250228-F-XI966-2001
    Filename: DOD_110971152
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot Housing Survey Announcement, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Minot Air Force Base, housing, survey

    OPTIONS

