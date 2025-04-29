Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How the 91st Missile Wing does AFFORGEN

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller 

    Minot Air Force Base

    The 91st Missile Wing based in Minot North Dakota is one of three operational missile units. This video discusses how the 91st Missile Wing applies the AFFORGEN model.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961084
    VIRIN: 250214-F-XI966-2001
    Filename: DOD_110971144
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Minot Air Force Base, Security Forces, Missile Security Forces, Air Force Global Strike Command

