Staff. Sgt. Zackary Walker, a military police officer assigned to 212th Military Police Company, 93d Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, and Request for Forces unit for 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks about his shift and why he chose to become a MP on 18 February 2025 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961083
|VIRIN:
|250218-A-PT551-4418
|Filename:
|DOD_110971010
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Meet the MP's of K-town!, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.