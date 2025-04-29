European Enlisted Leader Summit 2025 Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961081" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, speaks during a promotional video for the European Enlisted Leader Summit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 28, 2025. This summit will be hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, USAFE-AFAFRICA command chief, and special guest Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi. The purpose of this summit is to set the tone for the European Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSELs) to realize the operational importance of their roles, the impact they can have on their forces and services, and the value of spending this time collaborating with each other. The event will take place on May 5-9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)