    European Enlisted Leader Summit 2025 Promo

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, speaks during a promotional video for the European Enlisted Leader Summit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 28, 2025. This summit will be hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, USAFE-AFAFRICA command chief, and special guest Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi. The purpose of this summit is to set the tone for the European Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSELs) to realize the operational importance of their roles, the impact they can have on their forces and services, and the value of spending this time collaborating with each other. The event will take place on May 5-9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    USAFE; Partnerships; eSEL; EELS; Readiness; Deterrence

