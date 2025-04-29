Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crews embarked on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) resupply at sea and operate 24/7, targeting Iran-backed Houthi terrorists within Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Crews embarked on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) resupply at sea and operate 24/7, targeting Iran-backed Houthi terrorists within Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961078
    VIRIN: 250505-D-D0477-1004
    PIN: 25050
    Filename: DOD_110970867
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crews embarked on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) resupply at sea and operate 24/7, targeting Iran-backed Houthi terrorists within Houthi controlled areas of Yemen., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Houthis
    Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download