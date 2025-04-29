Army Corps removes Waterway debris from Linville Caverns waterfall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights the rugged terrain Army Corps of Engineers workers and their specialize logging equipment must navigate to remove Waterway debris. The once-pristine waterfall at Linville Caverns has been clogged with trees and other debris since late September, following Hurricane Helene's torrential flooding in western North Carolina.



After crews have cut off tree limbs, high-profile harvester equipment loads heavy logs onto its flatbed. The driver then cautiously moves the equipment downstream to a nearby parking lot, which serves as a Temporary Off-Load Site. The trees and other vegetation are later retrieved and carted to a centralized Temporary Debris Reduction Site for final disposal and/or recycling.