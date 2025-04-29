This video highlights the rugged terrain Army Corps of Engineers workers and their specialize logging equipment must navigate to remove Waterway debris. The once-pristine waterfall at Linville Caverns has been clogged with trees and other debris since late September, following Hurricane Helene's torrential flooding in western North Carolina.
After crews have cut off tree limbs, high-profile harvester equipment loads heavy logs onto its flatbed. The driver then cautiously moves the equipment downstream to a nearby parking lot, which serves as a Temporary Off-Load Site. The trees and other vegetation are later retrieved and carted to a centralized Temporary Debris Reduction Site for final disposal and/or recycling.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961074
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-QH057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110970774
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ASHVILLE, NC, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Corps removes Waterway debris from Linville Caverns waterfall, by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.