Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Corps removes Waterway debris from Linville Caverns waterfall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASHVILLE, NC, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Bobby Petty   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    This video highlights the rugged terrain Army Corps of Engineers workers and their specialize logging equipment must navigate to remove Waterway debris. The once-pristine waterfall at Linville Caverns has been clogged with trees and other debris since late September, following Hurricane Helene's torrential flooding in western North Carolina.

    After crews have cut off tree limbs, high-profile harvester equipment loads heavy logs onto its flatbed. The driver then cautiously moves the equipment downstream to a nearby parking lot, which serves as a Temporary Off-Load Site. The trees and other vegetation are later retrieved and carted to a centralized Temporary Debris Reduction Site for final disposal and/or recycling.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961074
    VIRIN: 250430-A-QH057-1001
    Filename: DOD_110970774
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ASHVILLE, NC, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps removes Waterway debris from Linville Caverns waterfall, by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    disaster recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download