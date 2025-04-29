Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Ranger Training Battalion Open House

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The 5th Ranger Training Battalion hosts an open house April 26, 2025, at Camp Frank D. Merrill in Dahlonega, Ga. The event includes mountaineering, hand-to-hand combat and reptile demonstrations, static displays, and a Rangers in Action demonstration. The open house aims to strengthen relationships with local community partners

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961073
    VIRIN: 250426-O-IP164-1784
    Filename: DOD_110970771
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 5th Ranger Training Battalion Open House, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

