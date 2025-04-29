Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Ranger Competition Day 1 Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The 41st David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition pits 52 two-man Ranger teams from U.S. Army units across the globe against each other. The teams gather at Camp Rogers before dawn April 11, 2025, and compete over three days and two nights to earn the title of "Best Ranger." The competition will conclude with an awards ceremony April 14, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961072
    VIRIN: 250411-O-IP164-4213
    Filename: DOD_110970769
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition Day 1 Reel, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download