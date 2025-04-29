Best Ranger Competition Day 1 Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 41st David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition pits 52 two-man Ranger teams from U.S. Army units across the globe against each other. The teams gather at Camp Rogers before dawn April 11, 2025, and compete over three days and two nights to earn the title of "Best Ranger." The competition will conclude with an awards ceremony April 14, 2025.