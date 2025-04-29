The 41st David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition pits 52 two-man Ranger teams from U.S. Army units across the globe against each other. The teams gather at Camp Rogers before dawn April 11, 2025, and compete over three days and two nights to earn the title of "Best Ranger." The competition will conclude with an awards ceremony April 14, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961072
|VIRIN:
|250411-O-IP164-4213
|Filename:
|DOD_110970769
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition Day 1 Reel, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.