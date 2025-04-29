B-Roll: U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, drop water using the Bambi Bucket system to extinguish flames in Ocean County, New Jersey, April 28, 2025. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and state civil servants have responded to requests to support ongoing efforts to contain the 15,000-acre wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961065
|VIRIN:
|250424-Z-IB607-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110970703
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORKED RIVER, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response, by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.