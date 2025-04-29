NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll: U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, drop water using the Bambi Bucket system to extinguish flames in Ocean County, New Jersey, April 28, 2025. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and state civil servants have responded to requests to support ongoing efforts to contain the 15,000-acre wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)