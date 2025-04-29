Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORKED RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    B-Roll: U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, drop water using the Bambi Bucket system to extinguish flames in Ocean County, New Jersey, April 28, 2025. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and state civil servants have responded to requests to support ongoing efforts to contain the 15,000-acre wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961065
    VIRIN: 250424-Z-IB607-3001
    Filename: DOD_110970703
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORKED RIVER, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ National Guard Supports Jones Road Wildfire Response, by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download