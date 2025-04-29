4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment Platoon STX (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a platoon Situational Training Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, April 30-May 2, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, uses platoon situational training exercises to improve readiness and work alongside NATO Allies to enforce regional security as a combat-credible force. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)



["Let Them Know" by Sean Jones is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]