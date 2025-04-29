Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Explore the rich history of fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division (LI) at the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum. Experience hands-on exhibits, incredible stories, and a chance to connect with the past.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961061
    VIRIN: 250424-A-TE514-7233
    Filename: DOD_110970664
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    History & Heritage
    10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum
    10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download