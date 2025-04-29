Crews embarked on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) resupply at sea and operate 24/7, targeting Iran-backed Houthi terrorists within Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961058
|VIRIN:
|250505-D-D0477-1001
|PIN:
|25050
|Filename:
|DOD_110970638
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Crews embarked on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) resupply at sea and operate 24/7, targeting Iran-backed Houthi terrorists within Houthi controlled areas of Yemen., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.