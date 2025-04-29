Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness: Table V Certification of Howlitzers in Romania

    ROMANIA

    05.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table V certification on the M119A3 Howlitzers at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 1, 2025. The Soldiers were tested on their abilities to hastily set up the Howlitzers while also accurately hit the target. Certifications and the training to succeed at these certifications is how U.S. Forces stay ready and improve war fighting capabilities if ever called upon. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt,. Kourtney Nunnery)

    [Skulduggery by Benjamin McAvoy (PRS) & William Featherby (PRS) is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:40
    Romania
    Table V
    VCORPS
    howlitzer
    StrongerTogether
    101st (AASLT)

