Readiness: Table V Certification of Howlitzers in Romania

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table V certification on the M119A3 Howlitzers at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 1, 2025. The Soldiers were tested on their abilities to hastily set up the Howlitzers while also accurately hit the target. Certifications and the training to succeed at these certifications is how U.S. Forces stay ready and improve war fighting capabilities if ever called upon. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt,. Kourtney Nunnery)
|05.01.2025
|05.05.2025 09:40
|Video Productions
|961053
|250501-A-WB532-9433
|DOD_110970398
|00:00:53
|RO
|1
|1
