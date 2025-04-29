Readiness: Table V Certification of Howlitzers in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table V certification on the M119A3 Howlitzers at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 1, 2025. The Soldiers were tested on their abilities to hastily set up the Howlitzers while also accurately hit the target. Certifications and the training to succeed at these certifications is how U.S. Forces stay ready and improve war fighting capabilities if ever called upon. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt,. Kourtney Nunnery)



[Skulduggery by Benjamin McAvoy (PRS) & William Featherby (PRS) is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]