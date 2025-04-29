U.S Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, set up for a platoon situational training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 2, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, uses platoon situational training exercises to improve readiness and work alongside NATO Allies to enforce regional security as a combat-credible force. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961051
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-BK800-6463
|Filename:
|DOD_110970356
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment Platoon STX, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
