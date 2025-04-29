Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment Platoon STX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    05.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, set up for a platoon situational training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 2, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, uses platoon situational training exercises to improve readiness and work alongside NATO Allies to enforce regional security as a combat-credible force. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961051
    VIRIN: 250502-A-BK800-6463
    Filename: DOD_110970356
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment Platoon STX, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    VCorps
    NSTA
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldiers
    1stArmoredDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download