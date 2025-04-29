Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7ENG BDE Change of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    7th Engineer Brigade (7ENG BDE) conduct change of responsibility ceremony from retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus J. Beamon to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Archilla at Barton Barracks, Ansbach, Germany, April 25, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 02:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961029
    VIRIN: 250425-A-EX530-2001
    Filename: DOD_110970000
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ENG BDE Change of Responsibility, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, USAREUR-AF, 7 Army Training Command, 7 ATC, European Support 2025, Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download