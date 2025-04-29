JROTC National Drill Championship 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year JROTC cadets from across the country are nominated by their commands to attend the JROTC National Drill Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. Cadets participate in armed/unarmed regulation, exhibition, color guard, and solo routines while being judged by Drill Sergeants.



Interview Time Stamps



5:49

Army JROTC Cadet Julian Martinez, Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas



6:35

Army JROTC Cadet Jack Miller, Leavenworth High School, Leavenworth, Kan.



Army JROTC cadets participated in the Army JROTC National Drill Championship May 2, 2025.



1st Place Armed: Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas

2nd Place Armed: Sam Houston MSTC, Houston, Texas



1st Place Unarmed: Theodore Roosevelt High School, San Antonio, Texas

2nd Place Unarmed: Winston Churchill High School, San Antonio, Texas



The All-Service National Drill Championship was held May 3-4, 2025.



Division One Unarmed

1st Place Flour Bluff High School, Corpus Christi, Texas

2nd Place Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y., Army JROTC



Division One Armed

1st Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y.

2nd Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas