JROTC National Drill Championship 2025

Every year JROTC cadets from across the country are nominated by their commands to attend the JROTC National Drill Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. Cadets participate in armed/unarmed regulation, exhibition, color guard, and solo routines while being judged by Drill Sergeants.
Interview Time Stamps
5:49
Army JROTC Cadet Julian Martinez, Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas
6:35
Army JROTC Cadet Jack Miller, Leavenworth High School, Leavenworth, Kan.
Army JROTC cadets participated in the Army JROTC National Drill Championship May 2, 2025.
1st Place Armed: Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas
2nd Place Armed: Sam Houston MSTC, Houston, Texas
1st Place Unarmed: Theodore Roosevelt High School, San Antonio, Texas
2nd Place Unarmed: Winston Churchill High School, San Antonio, Texas
The All-Service National Drill Championship was held May 3-4, 2025.
Division One Unarmed
1st Place Flour Bluff High School, Corpus Christi, Texas
2nd Place Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y., Army JROTC
Division One Armed
1st Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y.
2nd Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas
