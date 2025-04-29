Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC National Drill Championship 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Every year JROTC cadets from across the country are nominated by their commands to attend the JROTC National Drill Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. Cadets participate in armed/unarmed regulation, exhibition, color guard, and solo routines while being judged by Drill Sergeants.

    Interview Time Stamps

    5:49
    Army JROTC Cadet Julian Martinez, Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas

    6:35
    Army JROTC Cadet Jack Miller, Leavenworth High School, Leavenworth, Kan.

    Army JROTC cadets participated in the Army JROTC National Drill Championship May 2, 2025.

    1st Place Armed: Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas
    2nd Place Armed: Sam Houston MSTC, Houston, Texas

    1st Place Unarmed: Theodore Roosevelt High School, San Antonio, Texas
    2nd Place Unarmed: Winston Churchill High School, San Antonio, Texas

    The All-Service National Drill Championship was held May 3-4, 2025.

    Division One Unarmed
    1st Place Flour Bluff High School, Corpus Christi, Texas
    2nd Place Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y., Army JROTC

    Division One Armed
    1st Francis Lewis High School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y.
    2nd Ronald Reagan High School, San Antonio, Texas

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961027
    VIRIN: 250504-A-RU014-7463
    Filename: DOD_110969990
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC National Drill Championship 2025, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill
    JROTC
    Army JROTC
    drill sergeant
    JROTC National Drill Championship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download