Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: Tactical Recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM)364 conducts a Simulated Tactical Recovery of aircraft and personnel as part of Exercise Balikatan 25 in the the South China Sea. Tactical Recovery is focused on finding downed aircraft or personnel in isolated or hostile environments. Exercise Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Military focused on increased interoperability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 01:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961023
    VIRIN: 250404-N-XP917-8768
    Filename: DOD_110969965
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Tactical Recovery, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsParntersAllies
    Indo Pacific Command
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download