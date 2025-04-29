Balikatan 25: Tactical Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM)364 conducts a Simulated Tactical Recovery of aircraft and personnel as part of Exercise Balikatan 25 in the the South China Sea. Tactical Recovery is focused on finding downed aircraft or personnel in isolated or hostile environments. Exercise Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Military focused on increased interoperability.