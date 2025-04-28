Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: April 28, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Arleigh Burke-Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS Benfold launch standard Missile-2's during tactical training in the Philippine Sea; US Marines transported Marines and Royal Australian Soldiers with the MV-22B Ospreys during Balikatan 2025 in the Philippines; Tri-Lateral engagement between the United States, Japan and the Philippines that helped a local school with supplies.

    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: April 28, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USS Benfold
    Philippines
    US Marines
    Austraila
    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK 25, Balikatan, Philippines

