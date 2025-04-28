Pacific News: April 28, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: Arleigh Burke-Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS Benfold launch standard Missile-2's during tactical training in the Philippine Sea; US Marines transported Marines and Royal Australian Soldiers with the MV-22B Ospreys during Balikatan 2025 in the Philippines; Tri-Lateral engagement between the United States, Japan and the Philippines that helped a local school with supplies.