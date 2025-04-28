On this Pacific News: Arleigh Burke-Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS Benfold launch standard Missile-2's during tactical training in the Philippine Sea; US Marines transported Marines and Royal Australian Soldiers with the MV-22B Ospreys during Balikatan 2025 in the Philippines; Tri-Lateral engagement between the United States, Japan and the Philippines that helped a local school with supplies.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 00:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961020
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-XP917-5969
|Filename:
|DOD_110969942
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: April 28, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.