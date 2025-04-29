Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Marines Construct Defensive Positions

    APARRI, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, construct defensive positions during Exercise Balikatan 25, in Aparri, Philippines, April 30, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 23:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961015
    VIRIN: 250430-M-JR395-1001
    Filename: DOD_110969756
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: APARRI, PH

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S. Marines Construct Defensive Positions, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines, USMC

