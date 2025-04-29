Balikatan 25: U.S. Marines Construct Defensive Positions

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, construct defensive positions during Exercise Balikatan 25, in Aparri, Philippines, April 30, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
