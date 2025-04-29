Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama Recognizes Community Volunteers for Thousands of Service Hours

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama Army Community Service hosted its annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony April 29 at the Camp Zama Community Club to recognize the invaluable contributions of our community members.

    #Volunteer #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 22:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961011
    VIRIN: 250506-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110969707
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Recognizes Community Volunteers for Thousands of Service Hours, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download