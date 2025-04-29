624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Interview NEXUS FORGE 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erin Esquer, senior enlisted leader for the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, discusses key takeaways from Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2025.



NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale expeditionary air base certification and training event designed to demonstrate joint capabilities, combat operations, and Airmen’s skill development and readiness for agile combat employment. Esquer was one of the lead medical planners for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz, Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)