    624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Interview NEXUS FORGE 25

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz 

    624th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erin Esquer, senior enlisted leader for the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, discusses key takeaways from Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2025.

    NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale expeditionary air base certification and training event designed to demonstrate joint capabilities, combat operations, and Airmen’s skill development and readiness for agile combat employment. Esquer was one of the lead medical planners for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz, Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 16:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960997
    VIRIN: 250212-F-BC258-1919
    PIN: 3952
    Filename: DOD_110969416
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    This work, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Interview NEXUS FORGE 25, by TSgt Chantal Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

