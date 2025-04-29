U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erin Esquer, senior enlisted leader for the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, discusses key takeaways from Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2025.
NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale expeditionary air base certification and training event designed to demonstrate joint capabilities, combat operations, and Airmen’s skill development and readiness for agile combat employment. Esquer was one of the lead medical planners for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz, Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960997
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-BC258-1919
|PIN:
|3952
|Filename:
|DOD_110969416
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Interview NEXUS FORGE 25, by TSgt Chantal Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.