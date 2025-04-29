175th Wing "Fighting O's" Legacy Day

A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots past and present from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, gathered for a Legacy Day at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, Saturday May 3rd, 2025. The pilots, crew chiefs, and family members met to swap stories, fellowship, and enjoy an aerial display by current pilots.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960995
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-CN170-9731
|Filename:
|DOD_110969340
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
