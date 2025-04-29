Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Wing "Fighting O's" Legacy Day

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julian Kemper 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots past and present from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, gathered for a Legacy Day at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, Saturday May 3rd, 2025. The pilots, crew chiefs, and family members met to swap stories, fellowship, and enjoy an aerial display by current pilots.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960995
    VIRIN: 250503-F-CN170-9731
    Filename: DOD_110969340
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    MDANG
    175th Wing
    legacy days
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

