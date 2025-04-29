Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Air National Guard conducts Conventional Munitions Training

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 113th Munitions Flight, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, assemble a GBU-54 Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition during Conventional Munitions Training at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 11, 2025. This training maintains the D.C. Air National Guard's readiness.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960994
    VIRIN: 250411-Z-EB151-1001
    Filename: DOD_110969328
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Air National Guard conducts Conventional Munitions Training, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ammo
    munitions
    Capital Guardians
    113th DC Air National Guard

