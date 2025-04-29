Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 113th Munitions Flight, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, assemble a GBU-54 Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition during Conventional Munitions Training at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 11, 2025. This training maintains the D.C. Air National Guard's readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960994
|VIRIN:
|250411-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110969328
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D.C. Air National Guard conducts Conventional Munitions Training, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.