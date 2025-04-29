Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1ID CGMCG Presents the Colors at the Kentucky Derby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard (1IDCGMCG) attends the Kentucky Derby to perform the Passing of the Colors, on May 3, 2025. This is the first year that U.S. Army horses have been invited to perform on track grounds since the Derby’s beginnings in 1875. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960992
    VIRIN: 250503-A-TS338-1600
    Filename: DOD_110969322
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ID CGMCG Presents the Colors at the Kentucky Derby, by SGT Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1st Infantry Division
    Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Oaks
    1IDCGMCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download