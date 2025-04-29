1ID CGMCG Presents the Colors at the Kentucky Derby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard (1IDCGMCG) attends the Kentucky Derby to perform the Passing of the Colors, on May 3, 2025. This is the first year that U.S. Army horses have been invited to perform on track grounds since the Derby’s beginnings in 1875. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige)