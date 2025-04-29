U.S. Marines Lead NCO Leadership Seminar with Royal Saudi Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Forces Central Command and Task Force 51/5 facilitated the Task Force Nineteen Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Seminar at the Royal Saudi Navy Eastern Fleet base in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2025. The seminar brought together U.S. Marines and senior and junior sailors from the Royal Saudi Navy to exchange leadership principles, enhance interoperability, and strengthen regional security through focused discussions on ethical decision-making, risk assessment, and operational planning. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)