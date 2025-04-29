U.S. Marines Lead NCO Leadership Seminar with Royal Saudi Navy

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Forces Central Command and Task Force 51/5 facilitated the Task Force Nineteen Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Seminar at the Royal Saudi Navy Eastern Fleet base in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2025. The seminar brought together U.S. Marines and senior and junior sailors from the Royal Saudi Navy to exchange leadership principles, enhance interoperability, and strengthen regional security through focused discussions on ethical decision-making, risk assessment, and operational planning. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960991
|VIRIN:
|250417-M-FA455-4691
|Filename:
|DOD_110969263
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|DAMMAM, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
