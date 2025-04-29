Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Lead NCO Leadership Seminar with Royal Saudi Navy

    DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.17.2025

    Video by Ruben Cordero 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Forces Central Command and Task Force 51/5 facilitated the Task Force Nineteen Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Seminar at the Royal Saudi Navy Eastern Fleet base in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2025. The seminar brought together U.S. Marines and senior and junior sailors from the Royal Saudi Navy to exchange leadership principles, enhance interoperability, and strengthen regional security through focused discussions on ethical decision-making, risk assessment, and operational planning. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 17:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960991
    VIRIN: 250417-M-FA455-4691
    Filename: DOD_110969263
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DAMMAM, SA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USMC
    HQMC
    MARCENT CENTCOM

