MacDill AFB Alert response during NORI: B-Roll

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing respond to an alert call during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Air Mobility Command generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)