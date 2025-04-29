Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB Alert response during NORI: B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing respond to an alert call during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Air Mobility Command generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960990
    VIRIN: 250503-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110969060
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, MacDill AFB Alert response during NORI: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th ARW, alert response, Lethality, NORI, Global Outreach, Air Mobility Command

