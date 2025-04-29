U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing respond to an alert call during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Air Mobility Command generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960990
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110969060
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, MacDill AFB Alert response during NORI: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.