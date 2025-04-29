Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Emily Held 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard Service Members compete in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 1-3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Held)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960987
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-BW356-1001
    Filename: DOD_110968976
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Emily Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Region IV
    Region IV Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC2025

