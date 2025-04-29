Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB conducts NORI 2025: B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen participate in a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The 6th AMXS maintains and provides quality aircraft, aerospace ground equipment and munitions for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, enhancing operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960982
    VIRIN: 250502-F-RI626-1002
    Filename: DOD_110968903
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    6th ARW, alert response, NORI, Global Outreach, Air Mobility Command

