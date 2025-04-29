Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Team Behind Flight Operations Onboard USS Wasp (LHD 1)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye, Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble, Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Milligan and Seaman Apprentice Soren Quinata

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2025) Lt.j.g. Eduardo Aceves, air bos'n assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), discusses the rates involved in successful flight operations on the amphibious platform: aviation boatswain’s mates in handling or fueling, air traffic controllers and aviation support equipment technicians. Wasp is underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by USS Wasp (LHD 1) public affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:00
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Flight Ops
    ABH
    AC
    DLQ
    ABF
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)

