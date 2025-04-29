ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2025) Lt.j.g. Eduardo Aceves, air bos'n assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), discusses the rates involved in successful flight operations on the amphibious platform: aviation boatswain’s mates in handling or fueling, air traffic controllers and aviation support equipment technicians. Wasp is underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by USS Wasp (LHD 1) public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960981
|VIRIN:
|250503-N-N0737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110968764
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Team Behind Flight Operations Onboard USS Wasp (LHD 1), by PO3 Keresea Illenye, PO2 Justin Kemble, PO2 Sydney Milligan and SA Soren Quinata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Symphony at Sea: the Orchestra Supporting Amphibious Flight Operations
Talking to the Sky: Inside the Amphibious Air Traffic Control Center aboard USS Wasp (LHD 1)
No keywords found.