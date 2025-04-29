The Team Behind Flight Operations Onboard USS Wasp (LHD 1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2025) Lt.j.g. Eduardo Aceves, air bos'n assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), discusses the rates involved in successful flight operations on the amphibious platform: aviation boatswain’s mates in handling or fueling, air traffic controllers and aviation support equipment technicians. Wasp is underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by USS Wasp (LHD 1) public affairs)