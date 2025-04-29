Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS conducts security sweep during NORI: B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    6th Security Forces Squadron Defenders perform a security sweep on the flightline during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. Defenders are responsible for protecting high-priority assets and personnel, making them a crucial element in maintaining operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960980
    VIRIN: 250502-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110968689
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 6th SFS conducts security sweep during NORI: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6 SFS, MWD, Lethality, NORI, Global Outreach, Air Mobility Command

