6th Security Forces Squadron Defenders perform a security sweep on the flightline during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. Defenders are responsible for protecting high-priority assets and personnel, making them a crucial element in maintaining operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960980
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110968689
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 6th SFS conducts security sweep during NORI: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.