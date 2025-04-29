Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW respond to Alert during NORI

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and 927th Air Refueling Wing respond to an alert during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th ARW and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960979
    VIRIN: 250504-F-YW699-1017
    Filename: DOD_110968672
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    NORI, 6th Air Refueling Wing, inspection, MacDill, Alert

