6th ARW respond to Alert during NORI

Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and 927th Air Refueling Wing respond to an alert during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Airmen of the 6th ARW and 927th ARW regularly exercise and validate capabilities through inspections to maintain a safe, secure, effective, and ready force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|05.03.2025
|05.04.2025 11:27
|B-Roll
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
