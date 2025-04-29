Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Lifesaver Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers conduct care under fire during the final test of Combat Lifesaver training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2025. This course strengthens Soldiers' ability to perform tactical medical procedures under combat conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960978
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-TV920-1001
    PIN: 960961
    Filename: DOD_110968659
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Lifesaver Training, by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Medical Training
    Army National Guard
    Medical Evacuation Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download