U.S. Soldiers conduct care under fire during the final test of Combat Lifesaver training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2025. This course strengthens Soldiers' ability to perform tactical medical procedures under combat conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)
|05.03.2025
|05.04.2025 14:13
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
