180FW Fire Exercise 2025

U.S. Air Force fire fighters, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, extinguish a fire during a controlled burn training event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 3, 2025. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience, ensuring Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)