    180FW Fire Exercise 2025

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force fire fighters, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, extinguish a fire during a controlled burn training event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 3, 2025. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience, ensuring Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960977
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-AG271-1001
    Filename: DOD_110968575
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US

    This work, 180FW Fire Exercise 2025, by A1C Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

