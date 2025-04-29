U.S. Air Force fire fighters, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, extinguish a fire during a controlled burn training event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, May 3, 2025. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience, ensuring Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960977
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-AG271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110968575
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 180FW Fire Exercise 2025, by A1C Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.