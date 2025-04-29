(B-Roll) Balikatan 25: MADIS initial live fire

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a live-fire range with the Marine Air Defense Integrated System during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 26, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)
