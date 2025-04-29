Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Fight

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel KC-135 Stratotankers during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The KC-135 is equipped to execute strategic air refueling in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960974
    VIRIN: 250504-F-YW699-1016
    Filename: DOD_110968561
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Fuel, MacDill, NORI, POL, 6th Air Refueling Wing, inspection

