Airmen from the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel KC-135 Stratotankers during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. The KC-135 is equipped to execute strategic air refueling in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960974
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-YW699-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_110968561
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fueling the Fight, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
