    (B-Roll) Balikatan 25: MADIS Assembly and Dry Run

    PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Airmen with the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group assemble the Marine Integrated Air Defense System and conduct a dry run in preparation for the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 19, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 21:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960973
    VIRIN: 250425-M-DT244-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110968538
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    Balikatan, Balikatan 25, BK25, FriendsPartnersAllies, Philippines, 3d MLR

