Army National Guard Service Members compete in the Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 1-3, 2025. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Held)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 22:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960968
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-BW356-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110968185
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Region IV Best Warrior Competition 2025, by SGT Emily Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
