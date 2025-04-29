Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn, Senior Airman Leighton Lucero and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The Wings Over Wayne open house 2025 gave civilians the opportunity to see the U.S. Air Force's capabilities in action. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbird's performance and the science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities were the highlights of the event. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant David Lynn, Senior Airman Leighton Lucero and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960965
    VIRIN: 250503-F-FX978-4479
    Filename: DOD_110968084
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1, by SrA David Lynn, SrA Leighton Lucero and A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

