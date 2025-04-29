The Wings Over Wayne open house 2025 gave civilians the opportunity to see the U.S. Air Force's capabilities in action. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbird's performance and the science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities were the highlights of the event. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant David Lynn, Senior Airman Leighton Lucero and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960965
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-FX978-4479
|Filename:
|DOD_110968084
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB hosts WOW 25 day 1, by SrA David Lynn, SrA Leighton Lucero and A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
