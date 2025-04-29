U.S. Soldiers with the Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army participate in the Combat LifeSaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. The course included intensive scenarios that tested their abilities to treat and recover Soldiers injured in combat. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun).
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 08:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960961
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-PA178-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110968004
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Life Savers, by SGT Ashon Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.