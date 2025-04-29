Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life Savers

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army participate in the Combat LifeSaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. The course included intensive scenarios that tested their abilities to treat and recover Soldiers injured in combat. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 08:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960961
    VIRIN: 250503-Z-PA178-1001
    Filename: DOD_110968004
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life Savers, by SGT Ashon Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

