Life Savers

U.S. Soldiers with the Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army participate in the Combat LifeSaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. The course included intensive scenarios that tested their abilities to treat and recover Soldiers injured in combat. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun).