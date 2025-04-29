The Longines Kentucky Oaks, now celebrating its 151st running, is America’s premier race for 3-year-old fillies. It is held each year the day before the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tyler Selige)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 08:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960959
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-TS338-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110967635
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kentucky Derby Longines Oaks Day, by SGT Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
