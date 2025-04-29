U.S. Coast Guard Norwegian Bliss hoist

An aircrew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles hoist a 54-year-old male experiencing stroke like symptoms from the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss near Cape Flattery, WA, May 5, 2025. Air Station Port Angeles is the oldest continuously operating air station in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Port Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 01:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960953
|VIRIN:
|250503-G-GJ258-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110967536
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.