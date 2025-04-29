Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POMPOC 2025 - B-Roll Package

    SYLVANIA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nia Thompson 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force personnel attend the Joint Parachute Operational Mishap Preventative Orientation Course Enhanced (POMPOC-E) April 28 - May 2, 2025, at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia and the Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia. The course, hosted by the Georgia Army National Guard State Safety Office, trained airborne personnel, riggers, jumpmasters, safety officers, and commanders from U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army and Air National Guard units on safely conducting airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nia Thompson)

    safety
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    U.S. National Guard
    POMPOC
    POMPOC25

