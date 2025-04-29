POMPOC 2025 - B-Roll Package

U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force personnel attend the Joint Parachute Operational Mishap Preventative Orientation Course Enhanced (POMPOC-E) April 28 - May 2, 2025, at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia and the Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia. The course, hosted by the Georgia Army National Guard State Safety Office, trained airborne personnel, riggers, jumpmasters, safety officers, and commanders from U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army and Air National Guard units on safely conducting airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nia Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960950
|VIRIN:
|250502-Z-KA806-6888
|Filename:
|DOD_110967445
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|SYLVANIA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
