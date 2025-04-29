POMPOC 2025 - News Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force personnel attend the Joint Parachute Operational Mishap Preventative Orientation Course Enhanced (POMPOC-E) April 28 - May 2, 2025, at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia and the Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia. The course, hosted by the Georgia Army National Guard State Safety Office, trained airborne personnel, riggers, jumpmasters, safety officers, and commanders from U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army and Air National Guard units on safely conducting airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nia Thompson)