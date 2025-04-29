Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard eSWE beta test AMA

    04.15.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Marine Science Technician Rating Force Master Chief Petty Officer Bryan Griffiths, Maritime Enforcement Specialist Rating Force Master Chief Ryan Patterson, and Force Readiness Command (FORCECOM) Command Master Chief Dan Morales joined forces on April 16 to address questions from the fleet about the new Electronic Service Wide Examination (eSWE). The May 2025 beta test of the eSWE allows all eligible members in the ME and MST ratings to compete for advancement on a flexible schedule while minimizing operational impact on the unit. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 21:02
    AMA
    Ask Me Anything
    eSWE

