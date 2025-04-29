Coast Guard eSWE beta test AMA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960948" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Science Technician Rating Force Master Chief Petty Officer Bryan Griffiths, Maritime Enforcement Specialist Rating Force Master Chief Ryan Patterson, and Force Readiness Command (FORCECOM) Command Master Chief Dan Morales joined forces on April 16 to address questions from the fleet about the new Electronic Service Wide Examination (eSWE). The May 2025 beta test of the eSWE allows all eligible members in the ME and MST ratings to compete for advancement on a flexible schedule while minimizing operational impact on the unit. (U.S. Coast Guard video)