Coast Guard eSWE beta test AMA

Marine Science Technician Rating Force Master Chief Petty Officer Bryan Griffiths, Maritime Enforcement Specialist Rating Force Master Chief Ryan Patterson, and Force Readiness Command (FORCECOM) Command Master Chief Dan Morales joined forces on April 16 to address questions from the fleet about the new Electronic Service Wide Examination (eSWE). The May 2025 beta test of the eSWE allows all eligible members in the ME and MST ratings to compete for advancement on a flexible schedule while minimizing operational impact on the unit. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
04.15.2025
05.02.2025
Series
|960948
|250502-G-GW487-1001
|DOD_110967415
00:34:16
|US
|0
|0
