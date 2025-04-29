31st MEU conducts TRAP as a part of MEUEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, locate, treat and transport a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise during tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training as a part of MEU Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2025. The TRAP exercise showcases and evaluates advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid response and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)