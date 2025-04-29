Coast Guard offloads more than $14 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960937" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Crew members aboard USCGC Venturous (WMEC 625) offload more than 5,300 pounds of illicit narcotics worth an estimated value of $14.1 million at Base Miami Beach, May 2, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crews of USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) and HNLMS Groningen with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd class Eric Rodriguez)