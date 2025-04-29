Coast Guard offloads more than $14 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

Crew members aboard USCGC Venturous (WMEC 625) offload more than 5,300 pounds of illicit narcotics worth an estimated value of $14.1 million at Base Miami Beach, May 2, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crews of USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) and HNLMS Groningen with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd class Eric Rodriguez)
