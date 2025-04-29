Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $14 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members aboard USCGC Venturous (WMEC 625) offload more than 5,300 pounds of illicit narcotics worth an estimated value of $14.1 million at Base Miami Beach, May 2, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by the crews of USCGC Diligence (WMEC 616) and HNLMS Groningen with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd class Eric Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960937
    VIRIN: 250502-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110967134
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    United States Coast Guard
    Drug offload
    Counter drug operations
    law enfocement
    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625)

