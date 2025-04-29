Seymour Johnson Wings Over Wayne B-roll (day 1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Wings Over Wayne Open House practice day takes place at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. The event, open exclusively to military families, served as a rehearsal for the Wings Over Wayne Open House scheduled May 3 and 4 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)