    Seymour Johnson Wings Over Wayne B-roll (day 1)

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The Wings Over Wayne Open House practice day takes place at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. The event, open exclusively to military families, served as a rehearsal for the Wings Over Wayne Open House scheduled May 3 and 4 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960936
    VIRIN: 250502-F-FX978-1001
    Filename: DOD_110967133
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Johnson Wings Over Wayne B-roll (day 1), by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

