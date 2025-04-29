The Wings Over Wayne Open House practice day takes place at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. The event, open exclusively to military families, served as a rehearsal for the Wings Over Wayne Open House scheduled May 3 and 4 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960936
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-FX978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110967133
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Seymour Johnson Wings Over Wayne B-roll (day 1), by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
