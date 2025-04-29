Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy senior commander provides comments during 2025 observance of Army Reserve birthday at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Ge. Joseph Ricciardi, Fort McCoy senior commander and commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, provides opening comments April 23, 2025, during the installation observance of the Army Reserve birthday in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy made the event a family friendly affair with free food as well as birthday cake along with games and other recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    88th Readiness Division commanding general

