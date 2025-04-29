Fort McCoy senior commander provides comments during 2025 observance of Army Reserve birthday at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Ge. Joseph Ricciardi, Fort McCoy senior commander and commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, provides opening comments April 23, 2025, during the installation observance of the Army Reserve birthday in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy made the event a family friendly affair with free food as well as birthday cake along with games and other recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)