Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon speaks to attendees to a tree planting event April 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The group of several dozen people planted 500-plus trees to create a new tree break on an area of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. Annually, Fort McCoy forestry personnel review where trees need to be planted to continue to replenish the post's forests which are spread across nearly 60,000 acres. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|04.25.2025
|05.02.2025 16:19
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
This work, Fort McCoy continues annual tree planting effort in 2025, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
