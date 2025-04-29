Fort McCoy continues annual tree planting effort in 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon speaks to attendees to a tree planting event April 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The group of several dozen people planted 500-plus trees to create a new tree break on an area of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. Annually, Fort McCoy forestry personnel review where trees need to be planted to continue to replenish the post's forests which are spread across nearly 60,000 acres. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)