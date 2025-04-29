Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy continues annual tree planting effort in 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon speaks to attendees to a tree planting event April 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The group of several dozen people planted 500-plus trees to create a new tree break on an area of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. Annually, Fort McCoy forestry personnel review where trees need to be planted to continue to replenish the post's forests which are spread across nearly 60,000 acres. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army forestry and natural resources management
    tree planting at Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch

